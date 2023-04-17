Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The Monte-Carlo Masters has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Monte-Carlo Masters Recap

We were on major upset alert early in this tournament, as world No. 1 Novak Djokovic shockingly bowed out to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16. That win will certainly cost Djokovic, who was looking to extend his lead on Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings.

After Novak’s early exit, the tournament suddenly became wide open. Musetti proceeded to lose in the following round, but the tourney had become a huge success for him regardless at that point.

A champion was ultimately crowned in No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev, who went through a gauntlet of Karen Khachanov, Taylor Fritz and ultimately Holger Rune in the final. The title match went the distance, with Rublev emerging as the victor with a score of 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Early Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook odds during the first round of the tournament to win the Monte-Carlo Masters title:

Andrey Rublev checked in early with the sixth-best odds to win it all.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament:

Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Novak Djokovic (-105) 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (+700) 3 Jannik Sinner (+1100) 4 Andrey Rublev (+2000) 5 Grigor Dimitrov (+5000)

Major Movers

Despite gaining 910 points after winning the title, Rublev remained in the No. 6 spot after this tournament. Stefanos Tsistipas is now firmly in his sights to crack the top-5, however. Holger Rune jumped two spots up to No. 7 after making the final, as the youngster’s sharp ascent continues.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.