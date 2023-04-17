Jordan Poole a game-time decision Monday vs. Kings with ankle injury

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is officially a game-time decision for Monday’s Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings with an ankle injury. Poole was a key rotation piece for the Warriors during their title run last year and was expected to continue growing into a bigger role with the franchise this year. He hasn’t quite hit those expectations but remains a crucial component of this roster.

No official word on Jordan Poole’s status yet tonight. Steve Kerr said he will warm up and test sprained ankle. Andrew Wiggins came through Game 1 well. Played 28 minutes. Kerr not revealing Wiggins’ role/minute total for Game 2. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Poole suffered this injury in Game 1 and did appear to be struggling for the remainder of the contest, although he powered through to finish out the game. He finished with 17 points on 4-10 shooting, which is a pedestrian showing by his standards. Poole did log a full practice, so it seems like he’ll be able to play as long as everything checks out in the pregame warmups.

If Poole is out or limited, look for Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo to step into bigger usage roles. Stephen Curry would also see more shots, but DiVincenzo probably gains the most value in fantasy/DFS formats.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are 2.5-point favorites in Game 2. That line would shift in Sacramento’s favor if Poole is ruled out but Golden State will still be favored.