Jordan Poole a game-time decision Monday vs. Kings with ankle injury

The Warriors guard is banged up ahead of Game 2.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors prepares to shoot a free throw during Round One Game One of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 15, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is officially a game-time decision for Monday’s Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings with an ankle injury. Poole was a key rotation piece for the Warriors during their title run last year and was expected to continue growing into a bigger role with the franchise this year. He hasn’t quite hit those expectations but remains a crucial component of this roster.

Poole suffered this injury in Game 1 and did appear to be struggling for the remainder of the contest, although he powered through to finish out the game. He finished with 17 points on 4-10 shooting, which is a pedestrian showing by his standards. Poole did log a full practice, so it seems like he’ll be able to play as long as everything checks out in the pregame warmups.

If Poole is out or limited, look for Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo to step into bigger usage roles. Stephen Curry would also see more shots, but DiVincenzo probably gains the most value in fantasy/DFS formats.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are 2.5-point favorites in Game 2. That line would shift in Sacramento’s favor if Poole is ruled out but Golden State will still be favored.

