Draymond Green ejected from Game 2 vs. Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis [VIDEO]

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has been known for his intensity and physical play, took things a bit too far by stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their first-round series Monday. Green was thrown out of the game with just over seven minutes left after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. Here’s the video.

“It’s been a fun game, but it’s escalated into something more”



pic.twitter.com/5nmU1DMsMq — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 18, 2023

In fairness to Green, Sabonis did grab his foot as he was walking back. However, the intensity of Green’s stomp and him driving his foot into Sabonis’ midsection was uncalled for. The referees did assess a personal foul to Sabonis, but Green was clearly taking this too far.

The Warriors seemed to get some life from Green’s actions but they have not been able to close the gap on the Kings for long. Every time Golden State makes a run, Sacramento responds. Maybe it’s the road environment throwing the defending champions off, but this Kings team is proving it is ready for the bright lights of the postseason.

Green finished the game with eight points, five assists and four rebounds. We’ll see what he has to say about the call on his podcast and in the coming days ahead of Game 3 in San Francisco.