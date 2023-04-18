Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. White Sox Tuesday, April 18th

After getting rained out on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox will play a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, April 18. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31 ERA) will take the mound for the Sox, while Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.02 ERA) will start for the Phillies.

The Phillies enter as -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are -105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies-White Sox picks: Monday, April 16th

Injury report

White Sox

Out: 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Garrett Crochet (elbow), RP Joe Kelly (groin), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer treatment), INF Hanser Alberto (quad)

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Cristopher Sanchez (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (UCL), DH/RF Bryce Harper (Tommy John), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Zack Wheeler

Wheeler has pitched 15.2 innings this season and has allowed 15 hits and eight runs while recording 18 strikeouts. Last season, he finished with a 12-7 record and an ERA of 2.82.

Lynn has pitched 16 innings this season and has let up 19 hits and 13 runs while on the mound. He has struck out 21 batters so far. Last year, Lynn went 8-7 with a 3.99 ERA.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies bats were hot, hot, hot in their last matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. They split the series but ended with a 14-3 bang that they hope to be able to continue as they take on Lynn. The over has been hitting consistently for Chicago while at home and for the Phillies in the first games of a series, so it looks like it’s all coming together.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Lynn start is a tough one for the White Sox as the Phillies come to town with a respectable .293 batting average and .348 on-base percentage. Lynn has struggled to contain opposing offenses this season, and the Phillies are coming off a huge 14-run road win over the Reds. Let’s keep that momentum going.

Pick: Phillies