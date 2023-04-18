Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 on Tuesday

The New York Knicks (47-35) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) in Game 2 their first-round playoff series Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and will air on TNT. In Game 1, the Knicks won 101-97. Many thought the Cavs could walk through this series, but it seems that won't be the case.

The big injury listed for Game 2 is Josh Hart, who is dealing with an ankle issue. He was listed as doubtful as he was limited in Monday’s practice but was upgraded to questionable.

The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 213.5. On the moneyline, the Cavaliers are -240 while the Knicks are +200.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -6

This is a must-win game for the Cavs and they know that. Losing Game 1 is disappointing especially at home, but tonight is a great chance to bounce back. Darius Garland must be more involved in this matchup as he had just one assist in 43 minutes last game. Evan Mobley also had just eight points. Aside from Donovan Mitchell, the team had major struggles in Game 1.

Hart being out would be a killer for the Knicks. He does a lot of little things for them well. Losing his defense and rebounding could be the difference in this game. The Knicks have upgraded him to questionable, so there’s a chance he does play.

After losing Game 1, the Cavaliers should storm back with a win in Game 2 to level the series.

Over/Under: Under 214

This feels like a strong defensive game to me. During the regular season, two of the four games these teams played against each other finished under this total. The Cavaliers were the most efficient team defensively in the NBA. I expect them to be at their best on the defensive end following that Game 1 loss. Take the under tonight.