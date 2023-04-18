Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 on Tuesday

The The Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) will take on the Phoenix Suns (45-37) in Game 2 their playoff series Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix and will air on TNT. In Game 1, the Clippers upset the Suns 115-110.

For the Clippers, Paul George is still out and probably out for the first round. Cameron Payne is the only player the Suns have on the injury report. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup.

The Suns are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 225.5. On the moneyline, the Suns are -345 while the Clippers are +285.

Clippers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8.5

This is a big spread which will likely push the public toward the Clippers. I think the Suns come out and win this one handily. In a series like this, you can't go down 0-2 at home. Getting Payne back would be a plus for the Suns as their bench is not deep. The Clippers bench outscored the Suns 34-10 in Game 1.

It’s hard to imagine a team being viewed as one of the best in the NBA losing two straight home games in the first round of the playoffs. I think the Suns do everything they can to take Kawhi Leonard away tonight and force someone else to beat them. Look for Phoenix to make a statement in Game 2 with a convincing win.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

Both of these teams are strong defensively. In the regular season, their matchups went under this total in three of their four games. In Game 1, the total went under this line by the hook. I don't think it’s as close in Game 2. Leonard’s numbers will be crucial for the outcome of the over/under. In Game 1, he scored 38 points, but I don't see that coming again in Game 2. The under is the move here.