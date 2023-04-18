Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s NBA playoffs games

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs rolls on with a trio of Game 2s on tap Tuesday. Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clint Capela over 10.5 points vs. Celtics (+100)

Capela matched his season average of 12 points in Atlanta’s 112-99 Game 1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He’s shooting 65.3% from the field and that efficiency is attributed to him taking all of his shots exclusively from the paint. The Hawks do not want to be blown off the floor like they did on Saturday and part of their offensive strategy should be feeding Capela for easy baskets. Take the over on his point total.

Darius Garland over 7.5 assists vs. Knicks (+115)

Cleveland could not get into gear for Game 1 against New York on Saturday and fell short in a 101-97 setback. Garland was not effective at distributing the ball, only coming away with a single assist in 43 minutes on the floor. That fell well below his season average of 7.8 assists per game. One would expect the Cavs to be more settled in and comfortable tonight and that means Garland doing a better job at setting his teammates up for shots. Take the over on his assist total for tonight.

Chris Paul under 1.5 threes vs. Clippers (+100)

CP3 will face his personal playoff kryptonite this evening with Scott Foster serving as the crew chief for Game 2 of Clippers-Suns. In all seriousness, Paul has not been asked to shoot too many threes this year and that was evidenced by him going 1-2 from downtown in Game 1 on Sunday. With Phoenix’s back already against the wall, he’ll want to do everything in his power to set Kevin Durant and Devin Booker up for good looks this evening. Take the under on his triples total for tonight.