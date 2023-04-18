NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday’s playoff games

It’s been a good start to the 2023 NBA Playoffs and it rolls on Tuesday with a trio of Game 2s for the first round. That means there will a limited number of choices in DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers, $5,000

Zubac falls right on the value line tonight as the Clippers face the Suns in Game 2 of their series. He averages a solid 27.5 fantasy points per game in DFS and is always a threat to record a double-double and exceed that number. That was on display in Game 1 on Sunday when he put up 12 points and 15 rebounds to the tune of 30.75 fantasy points in DFS. Lock him down in your lineup if you need a big for cheap.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,900

“Time Lord” has been a solid value asset in DFS this season and netted users 28 fantasy points during Boston’s 112-99 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 on Saturday. Williams is capable of brushing up on a double-double in points and rebounds, but his ability to record two or three blocks in a given contest increases his value even more. Consider him for your lineup tonight.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

Bogdanovic was able to scrape together a decent performance even as Atlanta faltered in Game 1 on Saturday. He produced nine points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals to earn DFS users 28.5 fantasy points. One would expect the Hawks to be more dialed in and not allow themselves to be blown off the floor like they were in Game 1 and that could mean even more production from Bogdanovic. Put him in your lineup for tonight.