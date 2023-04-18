How to watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

The Knicks pulled off a 101-97 road win in Game 1. Jalen Brunson led the way for New York with 27 points, including some clutch buckets in the final minutes. Julius Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, securing an offensive rebound with 6.2 seconds remaining to help seal the victory.

A tip-in by Jarrett Allen gave Cleveland a 93-92 lead with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Cavaliers were unable to see it through to the end. Donovan Mitchell finished with a game-high 38 points and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough. Now, the Cavs will look to avoid facing a 2-0 series deficit when the series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are 6-point favorites in Game 2. The over/under is 214.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.