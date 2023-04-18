How to watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The Clippers won Game 1 on Sunday 115-110. Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 38 points for Los Angeles, and Russell Westbrook came up with key plays down the stretch. That included a pair of free throws to put the Clippers up 111-108 with 17.1 seconds remaining. Then, Westbrook blocked Devin Booker’s shot on the other end, effectively clinching the game for LA.

The Suns were trailing 108-109 with just over a minute to go, but Phoenix gave up several offensive rebounds in the next possession, which ended with Westbrook sinking a pair of free throws. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 27 points and 11 assists. He was one rebound away from a triple-double. Booker chipped in 26 points.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday. The total is 225.5.

Clippers vs. Suns

Date: Tuesday, April 17

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.