Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Reds on Tuesday, April 18th

After the Cincinnati Reds (7-9) took the first game of this three-game set in convincing fashion on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) will look to answer back in game two on Tuesday. Tampa will turn to top prospect Taj Bradley (1-0, 5.40 ERA) for his first MLB start, while Cincy counters with ace Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12). First pitch from Great American Ballpark is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Rays are currently slight -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +100 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rays-Reds picks: Tuesday, April 18th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Jeffrey Springs (arm), OF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), SP Zach Eflin (back), RP Ryan Thompson (lat)

Reds

Day-to-day: 3B Spencer Steer (knee)

Out: SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RHP Lucas Sims (back), RHP Luke Weaver (forearm), RHP Tony Santillan (back)

Starting pitchers

Taj Bradley vs. Nick Lodolo

Two of the brightest young arms in baseball will square off in Cincy on Tuesday night. One of Tampa’s top prospects entering the year, Bradley was called up to make his Major League debut last week against the Boston Red Sox. He performed admirably, striking out eight and cruising before giving up a couple of runs in the fifth inning. The righty doesn’t look particularly imposing on the mound, but don’t let that fool you: His stuff is electric, with an easy mid-90s fastball complemented by two potentially plus breaking pitches.

Himself a former top prospect, Lodolo seems to be in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Reds. The flamethrowing lefty has given up just four runs across his first three starts, with a whopping 27 strikeouts in 17 innings. He had some tough luck on balls in play his last time out against Philly, giving up two runs on eight hits in five innings of work, but he has some of the best stuff in all of baseball.

Over/Under pick

Taking the under at Great American Ballpark is always a scary proposition, but the totals for Lodolo’s three starts this year — two of which have come at home — are 8, 5 and 8. Both of these lineups are capable of putting up crooked numbers, but with such an electric matchup on the mound something like 6-3 feels more likely.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

While it’s hard to fathom this Rays team dropping a fourth straight game, Lodolo presents an awfully tough matchup. Bradley’s no slouch himself, but he’s still adjusting to the Majors and a matchup against this righty-mashing Reds lineup in such a tough pitcher’s park could spell trouble — we’re betting that Cincy can scratch across enough runs in the middle innings to get the win.

Pick: Reds