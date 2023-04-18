Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Yankees on Tuesday, April 18th

Two of baseball’s biggest stars are set to collide as the Los Angeles Angels head to the Bronx to start a three-game set against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. Lefty Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.80 ERA) will start game one for L.A., while New York counters with Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 8.44). First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are currently -145 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Angels-Yankees picks: Tuesday, April 18th

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Ryan Tepera (shoulder), 1B Jared Walsh (headaches/insomnia), C Max Stassi (hip)

Yankees

Out: OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), SP Carlos Rodon (elbow), SP Luis Severino (lat), Lou Trivino (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jose Suarez vs. Clarke Schmidt

And to think, we missed Shohei Ohtani pitching to Aaron Judge by a single day. Ohtani got the Patriots’ Day start in Boston, though, so the lefty Suarez will start Tuesday night. He’s struggled so far this year, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings in his first start against the Seattle Mariners before allowing four runs on a whopping 10 hits in four innings last time out against the Washington Nationals. The Yankees are off to a slow start against southpaws this year, but that’s something of a small-sample size fluke; considering all the righties in that lineup, this doesn’t seem to be the best matchup for Suarez.

Hopes were high for Schmidt after he was thrust into the rotation due to injury this spring, but it hasn’t gone well for the former top prospect. The righty hasn’t reached the fifth inning of any of his three starts so far, with at least three runs allowed in all of them. The problem has mainly been command, as Schmidt will frequently lose his feel for his cutter and sweeper and leave them in hittable spots far too often — something that could cost him against Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Co.

Over/Under pick

Both of these star-studded lineups have been struggling a bit of late, but it won’t be long before they revert to the backs of their baseball cards. That could start tonight, as neither of these starters inspire a ton of confidence. Combine that with the short porch at Yankee Stadium and we could see some offensive fireworks.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Schmidt probably won’t work too deep into this game, but the Yankees’ bullpen will be rested and ready after Gerrit Cole’s complete-game shutout on Sunday and a day off on Monday. L.A., meanwhile, had to make heavy use of high-leverage options like Jose Quijada and Carlos Estevez yesterday, and that should give New York the advantage in a high-scoring affair.

Pick: Yankees