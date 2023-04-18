Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, April 18th

Game two of a three-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) and the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) will take place on Tuesday, April 18. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis Missouri is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Arizona will start Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA), while St. Louis counters with Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA).

The Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Diamondbacks-Cardinals picks: Tuesday, April 18th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: C Carson Kelly (forearm), RP Joe Mantiply (shoulder), RF Kyle Lewis (illness)

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (groin), SS Paul DeJong (back)

Starting pitchers

Drey Jameson vs. Jordan Montgomery

Jameson will be making his fifth appearance of the year, but his second start. The righty pitched four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, allowing three hits and striking out four. Arizona got the win, but Jameson didn’t pitch long enough to qualify for the victory on his stat line.

Montgomery has been solid this season. He did struggle in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With how good he has been, however, Montgomery’s struggle was just six hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out five.

Over/Under pick

Three of the D-backs' last four games have finished with fewer than eight runs scored. Meanwhile, each of St. Louis’ last three games have all finished with exactly nine runs scored. Jameson has been solid this season but has a tough test against the Cardinals’ batting order. I think we see more than eight runs scored on Tuesday.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Arizona took the win in the series opener and has won back-to-back games. They are 3-2 over their last five. St. Louis is alternating wins with losses recently and is 4-4 over its last eight contests. The Cardinals' batting order should prevail in this one on the backs of yet another solid start from Monty on the mound.

Pick: Cardinals