Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Tuesday, April 18th

After a convincing win on Monday, the Houston Astros will look to climb over the .500 mark for the season when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series from Minute Maid Park. Chris Bassitt (1-2, 7.63 ERA) will look to get on track for his new team, while Jose Urquidy (1-0, 2.35) will start for Houston.

The Astros are -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are at -105. The total sits at 9.

Blue Jays-Astros picks: Tuesday, April 18th

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: SP Mitch White (right elbow inflammation), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (Tommy John surgery), RP Chad Green (Tommy John Surgery)

Astros

Day to day: CF Chas McCormick (vision issues)

Out: LF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery), 2B Jose Altuve (fractured right thumb), RP Parker Mushinski (lumbar spine muscle spasm), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (right arm muscle strain)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Jose Urquidy

After allowing nine earned runs in 3.1 innings in his first start of the year, Bassitt has allowed two runs over six innings in his last two starts. Bassitt threw all seven of his pitches in his last start against the Tigers but relied primarily on his sinker (.233 batting average against this season) and his curveball (.333 batting average against).

While Urquidy can sometimes be overlooked in the Astros’ rotation, his stuff can play with anyone, as he’s in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity and the 88th percentile in chase rate thanks to a wicked sweeper and looping curveball that are lethal against left-handed batters.

Over/Under pick

While both of these teams have high-powered offenses (and combined to clear this line yesterday), i’m taking the under in what should end up being a strong pitching matchup. While Bassitt still has an unsightly ERA, he’s pitched better lately. Additionally, this line under has hit in both pitchers’ last two starts.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Astros are going to make it two in a row against the Blue Jays. While I think Bassitt will have a solid start, Toronto had to burn through three bullpen arms last night, which will loom large in the late innings.

Pick: Astros