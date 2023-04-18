Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, April 18th

Last night the New York Mets used a three-run seventh inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-6, in the first game of a three-game series between National League titans. Now they’ll meet against tonight for the second game of their three-game series, with Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA) going for New York against Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50). First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are currently -165 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mets are +140 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Mets-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, April 18th

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Tim Locastro (back spasms), SP Justin Verlander (right teres major strain), RP Stephen Nogosek (right elbow bone bruise), RP Tommy Hunter (back spasms), C Omar Narvaez (left calf strain)

Dodgers

Day to day: OF Chris Taylor (left side injury)

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Tylor Megill vs. Clayton Kershaw

Megill’s taking the bump after allowing two runs in five innings against the San Diego Padres. While hitters have had some success against his fastball (.280 batting average against), he’s only allowed one hit so far this season with his slider. Of the 45 balls batters have put in play off Megill, only four have been barreled.

Much like Megill, Kershaw fought through early struggles in his last start, as he allowed three runs in the first two innings against the San Francisco Giants before only allowing one run the rest of the way. Batters are averaging .147 off his slider (43.4% usage), but are hitting .400 off his fastball. Kershaw is 10-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 16 career regular season starts against the Mets.

Over/Under pick

While both of these pitchers have thrown the ball well this season, I’m taking the over. Neither Megill nor Kershaw is an overpowering pitcher, which could spell death against these two stacked lineups.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

It’s hard to bet against Kershaw, even if he’s not at the peak of his powers. Megill’s been off to a good start this season, but has an expected ERA of 4.58 so far. I think tonight’s the night that catches up with him.

Pick: Dodgers