Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, April 18

With two doubleheaders on the schedule, the MLB slate for Tuesday, April 18 is loaded. The featured group of games at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games that start at 7:05 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our top team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 18

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,100)

Matt Olson ($5,600)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Sean Murphy ($4,600)

The Braves lineup will be facing San Diego southpaw Blake Snell for the second time this season. In the first, they tallied six hits and four earned runs in only 3.2 innings of work. Acuna went 1-for-4 with a run, Olson finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run, Riley went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Murphy ended 2-for-3 with two walks and a run. This quartet has a ton of upside on Tuesday.

The Braves are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite being at home, the Padres are +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Byron Buxton ($5,000)

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

Trevor Larnach ($3,600)

Jose Miranda ($2,900)

It may be surprising to see the Twins lineup recommended for a stack seeing as they just got two-hit by the New York Yankees in their last game. I am counting on a bounce-back on Tuesday against the lefty Chris Sale. He has yet to make it past five innings pitched in any of his three starts. Sale has allowed at least four hits and three earned runs in each start and is coming off an outing where he gave up seven hits and five earned runs.

The Twins are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are very narrow underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Yordan Alvarez ($6,500)

Kyle Tucker ($5,800)

Alex Bregman ($4,800)

Jose Abreu ($4,000)

Toronto will be sending Chris Bassitt to the mound, who has struggled so far this season. He enters with a 1-2 record and a 7.63 ERA. Bassitt has settled down from his first start, where he allowed nine earned runs. The Astros have some heavy hitters in their lineup that should get to Bassitt early and often on Tuesday.

The Astros are the slim -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are installed as the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.