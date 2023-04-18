 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 18

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 18.

By Chris Landers
Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on April 12, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two rainouts on Monday mean an even busier MLB slate on Tuesday, April 18 — and even more opportunities for fantasy baseball managers to scour the waiver wire for starting pitchers to stream. There are no shortage of options to find profit today, and we’re here to help with a quick streaming guide as well as a ranking of all 34 of the day’s starting pitching matchups.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 18

Pitchers to stream

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Fresh off five great innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the lefty now gets a plum matchup against the Miami Marlins in pitcher-friendly loanDepot park. Wood isn’t the most efficient starter, but he should be able to get you at least five innings with some strikeout upside and the potential for a win.

Drey Jameson, Arizona Diamondbacks — One of the best pitching prospects in a Diamondbacks system full of them, Jameson will be making his second start of the year after opening the season in the bullpen. The St. Louis Cardinals struggle a bit with right-handed pitching, and Jameson’s nasty fastball-slider combination could pay dividends — and comes with major strikeout upside you won’t find many other places on the waiver wire.

Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals — A new pitching development regime has done wonders for K.C.’s starters, Keller foremost among them. He’s boasting improved velocity and a new-look curveball that’s been extremely effective, which helped him breeze through seven strong innings last time out against the Texas Rangers. Now he gets Texas again, this time at home in pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 18th.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday 4/18

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider @ Padres
2 Clayton Kershaw vs. Mets
3 Nick Lodolo vs. Rays
4 Logan Gilbert vs. Brewers
5 Zack Wheeler @ White Sox
6 Sonny Gray @ Red Sox
7 Marcus Stroman @ Athletics
8 Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks
9 Nathan Eovaldi @ Royals
Strong plays
10 Lucas Giolito vs. Phillies
11 Lance Lynn vs. Phillies
12 Taj Bradley @ Reds
13 Alex Wood @ Marlins
14 Chris Bassitt @ Astros
Questionable
15 Chris Sale vs. Twins
16 Drey Jameson @ Cardinals
17 Brad Keller vs. Rangers
18 Edward Cabrera vs. Giants
19 Blake Snell vs. Braves
20 Matthew Boyd vs. Guardians
21 Hunter Gaddis @ Tigers
22 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Guardians
23 Peyton Battenfield @ Tigers
24 Dean Kremer @ Nationals
25 Jose Urquidy vs. Blue Jays
26 Bailey Falter @ White Sox
27 Josiah Gray vs. Orioles
28 Tylor Megill @ Dodgers
Don't do it
29 Clarke Schmidt vs. Twins
30 Ken Waldichuk vs. Cubs
31 Colin Rea @ Mariners
32 Jose Suarez @ Yankees
33 Vince Velasquez @ Rockies
29 Patrick Corbin vs. Guardians
30 Noah Davis @ Mariners

More From DraftKings Nation