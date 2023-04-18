Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 18

Two rainouts on Monday mean an even busier MLB slate on Tuesday, April 18 — and even more opportunities for fantasy baseball managers to scour the waiver wire for starting pitchers to stream. There are no shortage of options to find profit today, and we’re here to help with a quick streaming guide as well as a ranking of all 34 of the day’s starting pitching matchups.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 18

Pitchers to stream

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Fresh off five great innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the lefty now gets a plum matchup against the Miami Marlins in pitcher-friendly loanDepot park. Wood isn’t the most efficient starter, but he should be able to get you at least five innings with some strikeout upside and the potential for a win.

Drey Jameson, Arizona Diamondbacks — One of the best pitching prospects in a Diamondbacks system full of them, Jameson will be making his second start of the year after opening the season in the bullpen. The St. Louis Cardinals struggle a bit with right-handed pitching, and Jameson’s nasty fastball-slider combination could pay dividends — and comes with major strikeout upside you won’t find many other places on the waiver wire.

Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals — A new pitching development regime has done wonders for K.C.’s starters, Keller foremost among them. He’s boasting improved velocity and a new-look curveball that’s been extremely effective, which helped him breeze through seven strong innings last time out against the Texas Rangers. Now he gets Texas again, this time at home in pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 18th.