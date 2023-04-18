NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega

NASCAR is headed to a superspeedway this weekend. Talladega hosts the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

The historic track is a host of what is sometimes called the fifth jewel of racing’s grand slam, although that is up for debate. Historically, this race is best known as the Winston 500, which was the name from 1971 to 1993. It has been the GEICO 500 since 2015.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are the favorites to win heading into race week with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano won the race in 2018 and Blaney won it in 2020. Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott follow at +1200. Chastain is the defending race champ while Elliott won the race in 2019.

Elliott is back for his second race, returning last week and finishing tenth after fracturing his tibia and missing six races. Last fall, he won the YellaWood 500, which is the fall race at Talladega. From the favorites, Blaney won that race in 2019 and Logano won it in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 GEICO 500.