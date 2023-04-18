 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to a superspeedway this weekend. Talladega hosts the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

The historic track is a host of what is sometimes called the fifth jewel of racing’s grand slam, although that is up for debate. Historically, this race is best known as the Winston 500, which was the name from 1971 to 1993. It has been the GEICO 500 since 2015.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are the favorites to win heading into race week with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano won the race in 2018 and Blaney won it in 2020. Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott follow at +1200. Chastain is the defending race champ while Elliott won the race in 2019.

Elliott is back for his second race, returning last week and finishing tenth after fracturing his tibia and missing six races. Last fall, he won the YellaWood 500, which is the fall race at Talladega. From the favorites, Blaney won that race in 2019 and Logano won it in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 GEICO 500.

2023 GEICO 500 odds

Driver Odds to win
Ryan Blaney +1100
Joey Logano +1100
Ross Chastain +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
William Byron +1400
Denny Hamlin +1400
Brad Keselowski +1500
Kyle Busch +1600
Christopher Bell +1600
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800
Kyle Larson +1800
Bubba Wallace +1800
Tyler Reddick +2200
Chris Buescher +2200
Austin Cindric +2200
Austin Dillon +2500
Aric Almirola +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Daniel Suarez +2800
Martin Truex Jr. +3000
Kevin Harvick +3000
Chase Briscoe +3000
Erik Jones +3500
Austin Hill +4500
A.J. Allmendinger +5000
Ty Gibbs +5500
Michael McDowell +5500
Justin Haley +5500
Ryan Preece +6000
Corey Lajoie +6000
Zane Smith +8000
Noah Gragson +8000
Todd Gilliland +10000
Riley Herbst +10000
Harrison Burton +10000
Ty Dillon +20000
J.J. Yeley +50000
B.J. McLeod +50000

