Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off from TPC Louisiana, just outside New Orleans, on Thursday, April 20. It is a team event — the only of its kind on the PGA TOUR — and features a field of 80 pairings.

The tournament is played in multiple team formats on different days. On Thursday, the teams will play four-ball, or best-ball. This means that each golfer plays his own ball all the way through on each hole. Once the hole finishes, the golfer with the team’s best score records that score for his team on that hole. (On Friday, they’ll play an alternating shot format.)

Last year’s champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, are the favorites to win it again this year. Their odds are set at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Max Homa and Collin Morikawa at +850.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Thursday.