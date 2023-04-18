Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off from TPC Louisiana, just outside New Orleans, on Thursday, April 20. It is a team event — the only of its kind on the PGA TOUR — and features a field of 80 pairings.
The tournament is played in multiple team formats on different days. On Thursday, the teams will play four-ball, or best-ball. This means that each golfer plays his own ball all the way through on each hole. Once the hole finishes, the golfer with the team’s best score records that score for his team on that hole. (On Friday, they’ll play an alternating shot format.)
Last year’s champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, are the favorites to win it again this year. Their odds are set at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Max Homa and Collin Morikawa at +850.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Thursday.
2023 Zurich Classic Round 1 tee times and teams
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Stadler
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Grayson Murray
|Wesley Bryan
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Jason Dufner
|D.J. Trahan
|Chad Collins
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|8:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Armour
|Jim Herman
|8:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Sungjae Im
|Justin Suh
|Sahith Theegala
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Stallings
|Trey Mullinax
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Taylor
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Burns
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|8:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Brendon Todd
|Scott Brown
|Richy Werenski
|8:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|9:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Robert Streb
|Austin Cook
|Andrew Landry
|9:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Hayden Buckley
|J.J. Spaun
|Nick Hardy
|Davis Riley
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Paresh Amin
|Michael Thompson
|Matti Schmid
|Dylan Frittelli
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Lee Hodges
|Michael Gligic
|Taylor Pendrith
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Sangmoon Bae
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|D.A. Points
|Jimmy Walker
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|9:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Chris Stroud
|Andrew Novak
|Trevor Cone
|9:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Fabián Gómez
|Augusto Núñez
|Cody Gribble
|Paul Haley II
|9:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|Zac Blair
|9:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Roy
|Brent Grant
|Trevor Werbylo
|Tano Goya
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonas Blixt
|David Lingmerth
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Tway
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|Ricky Barnes
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus
|1:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Chesson Hadley
|Eric Cole
|Sam Saunders
|1:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|John Daly
|David Duval
|Henrik Norlander
|Luke List
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Steve Stricker
|Zach Johnson
|Luke Donald
|Edoardo Molinari
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Nick Watney
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hank Lebioda
|Tyler Duncan
|Brice Garnett
|Greyson Sigg
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|Joel Dahmen
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Chad Ramey
|S.Y. Noh
|Michael Kim
|2:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Russell Knox
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|2:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Callum Shinkwin
|Matt Wallace
|MJ Daffue
|Erik van Rooyen
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Victor Perez
|Vincent Norrman
|Matthias Schwab
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Justin Lower
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|2:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|Ryan Gerard
|Ben Griffin
|2:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Stevens
|Max McGreevy
|Ben Taylor
|Callum Tarren
|2:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|Carl Yuan
|Tyson Alexander
|2:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Harrison Endycott
|Greg Chalmers
|Cameron Percy
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Matthews
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carson Young
|Akshay Bhatia
|Harry Hall