First round leader odds for teams in 2023 Zurich Classic

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Zurich Classic this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off on Thursday, April 20 from TPC Louisiana, a Pete Dye course in Avondale, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans. This is the PGA TOUR’s only team event, and the first round leaderboard could look very different from the second day’s scores because Thursday and Friday are played in different formats.

Thursday will see the 80 pairs of golfers tee off in a four-ball, or best ball, format. This means that each golfer plays his own ball, and the team member with the lowest score on each hole records that score for the team. On Friday, they will switch to foursomes, in which the golfers alternate strokes on the same ball. This means that we will likely see much lower scores on Thursday than we will on Friday.

The first round of a tournament is not always the most accurate predictor of who will win, especially in this case. What if one golfer records the lowest score on every hole for his team? The next day, they will have to split strokes on the same ball, which won’t allow him to carry the team’s score in the same way.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the overall favorites for the event, and they also lead the odds board for first round leader at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winners have +1000 odds to win the first round of the tournament, followed by Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at +1600.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

2023 Zurich Classic first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Zurich Classic Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay +1000
Collin Morikawa / Max Homa +1600
Sungjae Im / Keith Mitchell +2000
Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim +2200
Sam Burns / Billy Horschel +2200
Taylor Montgomery / Kurt Kitayama +2500
Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala +2500
Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark +3000
Victor Perez / Thomas Detry +3500
Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard +3500
Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +3500
J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley +3500
Harris English / Tom Hoge +3500
Denny McCarthy / Joel Dahmen +3500
Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim +3500
Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore +4000
Davis Riley / Nick Hardy +4000
Will Gordon / Davis Thompson +4500
Scott Stallings / Trey Mullinax +4500
Robby Shelton / Lee Hodges +4500
Doc Redman / Sam Ryder +4500
Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire +4500
Ben Griffin / Ryan Gerard +4500
Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +4500
Erik van Rooyen / MJ Daffue +5000
Callum Shinkwin / Matt Wallace +5000
Brandon Wu / Joseph Bramlett +5000
Ben Martin / Chesson Hadley +5000
Akshay Bhatia / Harry Hall +5000
Scott Piercy / Ryan Palmer +5500
Luke List / Henrik Norlander +5500
Justin Lower / Dylan Wu +5500
Vincent Norrman / Matthias Schwab +6000
Sam Saunders / Eric Cole +6000
Michael Kim / S.Y. Noh +6000
Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith +6000
Kevin Roy / Brent Grant +6000
Hank Lebioda / Tyler Duncan +6000
Ben Taylor / Callum Tarren +6000
Tyson Alexander / Carl Yuan +6500
Scott Harrington / Austin Eckroat +6500
Max McGreevy / Sam Stevens +6500
Harry Higgs / Austin Smotherman +6500
Doug Ghim / Kramer Hickok +6500
Tano Goya / Trevor Werbylo +7000
Sean O'Hair / Brandon Matthews +7000
Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard +7000
Jason Dufner / Kevin Chappell +7000
Harrison Endycott / Aaron Baddeley +7000
Greyson Sigg / Brice Garnett +7000
Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez +7000
Cody Gribble / Paul Haley II +7000
Andrew Novak / Trevor Cone +7000
Zecheng Dou / Zac Blair +7500
Zach Johnson / Steve Stricker +7500
Matti Schmid / Dylan Frittelli +7500
Edoardo Molinari / Luke Donald +7500
Nick Watney / Charley Hoffman +8000
Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft +8000
D.A. Points / Jimmy Walker +8000
Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer +8000
Ryan Armour / Jim Herman +9000
Robert Streb / Troy Merritt +9000
Kyle Westmoreland / Carson Young +9000
David Lingmerth / Jonas Blixt +9000
Austin Cook / Andrew Landry +9000
Scott Brown / Richy Werenski +10000
Cameron Percy / Greg Chalmers +10000
Brian Stuard / Russell Knox +10000
Bill Haas / Jonathan Byrd +10000
Sangmoon Bae / Sung Kang +11000
Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan +11000
Chris Stroud / William McGirt +11000
Ricky Barnes / Kyle Stanley +13000
Michael Thompson / Paresh Amin +13000
Derek Ernst / Robert Garrigus +15000
Chad Collins / D.J. Trahan +15000
Kevin Stadler / Geoff Ogilvy +25000
John Daly / David Duval +25000

