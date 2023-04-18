First round leader odds for teams in 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off on Thursday, April 20 from TPC Louisiana, a Pete Dye course in Avondale, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans. This is the PGA TOUR’s only team event, and the first round leaderboard could look very different from the second day’s scores because Thursday and Friday are played in different formats.
Thursday will see the 80 pairs of golfers tee off in a four-ball, or best ball, format. This means that each golfer plays his own ball, and the team member with the lowest score on each hole records that score for the team. On Friday, they will switch to foursomes, in which the golfers alternate strokes on the same ball. This means that we will likely see much lower scores on Thursday than we will on Friday.
The first round of a tournament is not always the most accurate predictor of who will win, especially in this case. What if one golfer records the lowest score on every hole for his team? The next day, they will have to split strokes on the same ball, which won’t allow him to carry the team’s score in the same way.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the overall favorites for the event, and they also lead the odds board for first round leader at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winners have +1000 odds to win the first round of the tournament, followed by Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at +1600.
Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic.
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|Collin Morikawa / Max Homa
|+1600
|Sungjae Im / Keith Mitchell
|+2000
|Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim
|+2200
|Sam Burns / Billy Horschel
|+2200
|Taylor Montgomery / Kurt Kitayama
|+2500
|Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala
|+2500
|Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark
|+3000
|Victor Perez / Thomas Detry
|+3500
|Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard
|+3500
|Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin
|+3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley
|+3500
|Harris English / Tom Hoge
|+3500
|Denny McCarthy / Joel Dahmen
|+3500
|Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim
|+3500
|Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore
|+4000
|Davis Riley / Nick Hardy
|+4000
|Will Gordon / Davis Thompson
|+4500
|Scott Stallings / Trey Mullinax
|+4500
|Robby Shelton / Lee Hodges
|+4500
|Doc Redman / Sam Ryder
|+4500
|Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire
|+4500
|Ben Griffin / Ryan Gerard
|+4500
|Aaron Rai / David Lipsky
|+4500
|Erik van Rooyen / MJ Daffue
|+5000
|Callum Shinkwin / Matt Wallace
|+5000
|Brandon Wu / Joseph Bramlett
|+5000
|Ben Martin / Chesson Hadley
|+5000
|Akshay Bhatia / Harry Hall
|+5000
|Scott Piercy / Ryan Palmer
|+5500
|Luke List / Henrik Norlander
|+5500
|Justin Lower / Dylan Wu
|+5500
|Vincent Norrman / Matthias Schwab
|+6000
|Sam Saunders / Eric Cole
|+6000
|Michael Kim / S.Y. Noh
|+6000
|Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith
|+6000
|Kevin Roy / Brent Grant
|+6000
|Hank Lebioda / Tyler Duncan
|+6000
|Ben Taylor / Callum Tarren
|+6000
|Tyson Alexander / Carl Yuan
|+6500
|Scott Harrington / Austin Eckroat
|+6500
|Max McGreevy / Sam Stevens
|+6500
|Harry Higgs / Austin Smotherman
|+6500
|Doug Ghim / Kramer Hickok
|+6500
|Tano Goya / Trevor Werbylo
|+7000
|Sean O'Hair / Brandon Matthews
|+7000
|Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|Jason Dufner / Kevin Chappell
|+7000
|Harrison Endycott / Aaron Baddeley
|+7000
|Greyson Sigg / Brice Garnett
|+7000
|Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez
|+7000
|Cody Gribble / Paul Haley II
|+7000
|Andrew Novak / Trevor Cone
|+7000
|Zecheng Dou / Zac Blair
|+7500
|Zach Johnson / Steve Stricker
|+7500
|Matti Schmid / Dylan Frittelli
|+7500
|Edoardo Molinari / Luke Donald
|+7500
|Nick Watney / Charley Hoffman
|+8000
|Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft
|+8000
|D.A. Points / Jimmy Walker
|+8000
|Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer
|+8000
|Ryan Armour / Jim Herman
|+9000
|Robert Streb / Troy Merritt
|+9000
|Kyle Westmoreland / Carson Young
|+9000
|David Lingmerth / Jonas Blixt
|+9000
|Austin Cook / Andrew Landry
|+9000
|Scott Brown / Richy Werenski
|+10000
|Cameron Percy / Greg Chalmers
|+10000
|Brian Stuard / Russell Knox
|+10000
|Bill Haas / Jonathan Byrd
|+10000
|Sangmoon Bae / Sung Kang
|+11000
|Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan
|+11000
|Chris Stroud / William McGirt
|+11000
|Ricky Barnes / Kyle Stanley
|+13000
|Michael Thompson / Paresh Amin
|+13000
|Derek Ernst / Robert Garrigus
|+15000
|Chad Collins / D.J. Trahan
|+15000
|Kevin Stadler / Geoff Ogilvy
|+25000
|John Daly / David Duval
|+25000