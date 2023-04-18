First round leader odds for teams in 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off on Thursday, April 20 from TPC Louisiana, a Pete Dye course in Avondale, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans. This is the PGA TOUR’s only team event, and the first round leaderboard could look very different from the second day’s scores because Thursday and Friday are played in different formats.

Thursday will see the 80 pairs of golfers tee off in a four-ball, or best ball, format. This means that each golfer plays his own ball, and the team member with the lowest score on each hole records that score for the team. On Friday, they will switch to foursomes, in which the golfers alternate strokes on the same ball. This means that we will likely see much lower scores on Thursday than we will on Friday.

The first round of a tournament is not always the most accurate predictor of who will win, especially in this case. What if one golfer records the lowest score on every hole for his team? The next day, they will have to split strokes on the same ball, which won’t allow him to carry the team’s score in the same way.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the overall favorites for the event, and they also lead the odds board for first round leader at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winners have +1000 odds to win the first round of the tournament, followed by Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at +1600.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

2023 Zurich Classic first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook