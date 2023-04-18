How to watch Champions League quarterfinals second leg on TV and via live stream

The UEFA Champions League will wrap up quarterfinal play Tuesday and Wednesday this week, sending four teams to the semifinal round which will take place in May. Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action on TV and via livestream.

Inter Milan and AC Milan won their first legs and now would need only a draw to set up a Derby di Milano in the semifinal round. Real Madrid and Manchester City hold multi-goal advantages over Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively, heading into the second leg.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the second leg of the quarterfinal round.

Tuesday, April 18

Napoli vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Wednesday, April 19

Inter Milan vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV