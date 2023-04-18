Napoli vs. AC Milan: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Serie A squads Napoli and AC Milan will meet in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie with a spot in the semifinal round on the line. AC Milan hold a 1-0 advantage on aggregate as the scene shifts to Napoli for the second leg. Napoli are coming off a 0-0 draw in league play while AC Milan had a 1-1 draw.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. AC Milan

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Napoli: -135

Draw: +280

AC Milan: +390

Moneyline pick: Napoli -135

AC Milan have beaten Napoli twice this month already but the Serie A leaders are actually in a good spot here. Star striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the first leg, is back in action for Napoli. It’s also a home game for Napoli, where they hold a strong 11-2-2 mark on the season.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will miss out for Napoli after he picked up a red card in the first leg. Going down to 10 men was ultimately what did this team but AC Milan were quite fortunate to give up zero goals on 16 shots, six of which were on target. With the scene switching to Naples, look for the Serie A leaders to pull off an impressive win in this match. Napoli are +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook to advance to the semifinal, which is excellent value if you’re backing them to win this match in regular time.