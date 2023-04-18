 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Napoli vs. AC Milan: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for Napoli vs. AC Milan in the UCL quarterfinal second leg.

By Chinmay Vaidya
SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona - Serie A
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli greets the fans during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on Aril 15, 2023.
Serie A squads Napoli and AC Milan will meet in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie with a spot in the semifinal round on the line. AC Milan hold a 1-0 advantage on aggregate as the scene shifts to Napoli for the second leg. Napoli are coming off a 0-0 draw in league play while AC Milan had a 1-1 draw.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. AC Milan

Date: Tuesday, April 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Napoli: -135
Draw: +280
AC Milan: +390

Moneyline pick: Napoli -135

AC Milan have beaten Napoli twice this month already but the Serie A leaders are actually in a good spot here. Star striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the first leg, is back in action for Napoli. It’s also a home game for Napoli, where they hold a strong 11-2-2 mark on the season.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will miss out for Napoli after he picked up a red card in the first leg. Going down to 10 men was ultimately what did this team but AC Milan were quite fortunate to give up zero goals on 16 shots, six of which were on target. With the scene switching to Naples, look for the Serie A leaders to pull off an impressive win in this match. Napoli are +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook to advance to the semifinal, which is excellent value if you’re backing them to win this match in regular time.

