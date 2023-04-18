How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on April 18

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re just one week away from the second annual Spring Breakin’ special episode and we’ll see the card for that show get finalized tonight. This episode of NXT will be an interesting one as two titles will be up for grabs. It should be noted that the WWE Draft will begin during next week’s episode of Smackdown. That means that there’s a possibility that a handful of characters on NXT could be having their last hurrahs on the show over the next few weeks.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The main event for Spring Breakin’ has been set as NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Grayson Waller in his first title defense. Last week, Waller defeated Dragon Lee, Duke Hudson, and JD McDonagh in a fatal four-way match to become the No. 1 contender for the title. We’ve seen Hayes and Waller clash recently, so we’ll see what they have to see to each other tonight ahead of next week’s title showdown.

Speaking of Hudson, it was a night of mixed emotions for him. Earlier in the evening, Chase U held an MVP ceremony for him after he got the win for his team against the Schism at Stand and Deliver. The ceremony was then interrupted by Bron Breakker, who declared that the NXT Championship was a curse around his neck and offered his spot in the aforementioned fatal four-way to Hudson. Before leaving the ring, he delivered a vicious spear to Andre Chase. We’ll see how Chase U deals with a nastier Breakker tonight.

And speaking of the Schism, they confronted Gallus backstage last week where the Dyad laid down the challenge for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship. This was an interesting development considering the circulating reports that the Dyad had asked for their release from the company. Tonight, we’ll get a triple-threat match for the NXT tag titles where Gallus will defend against the Dyad and the Creed Brothers.

Also on the show, we’ll get Wes Lee defending the North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey. We’ll also get Roxanne Perez taking on Zoey Stark and as alluded to before, both of these women could be main roster bound within a few weeks.