How the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semifinal bracket is shaping up

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal will wrap up this week, which means we’ll know which teams will be competing in the semifinals of Europe’s top club competition. Here’s where things stand in the quarterfinal round and how the bracket is shaping up.

Who is in Champions League semifinal round?

TEAMS QUALIFIED: Real Madrid, AC Milan

Quarterfinal results

Napoli vs. AC Milan (AC Milan win 2-1 on aggregate)

Update: There was some late drama from Osimhen and Napoli, but AC Milan ultimately overcame a missed penalty to draw 1-1 in the second leg. With the 1-0 lead in the first leg, AC Milan advance to the semifinal round and will await the winner of Inter Milan-Benfica.

AC Milan got the win in the first match with Napoli star Victor Osimhen sidelined. The striker is back and the Serie A leaders get a home match to try to salvage this tie.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid (Real Madrid win 4-0 on aggregate)

Update: It was another dominant showing from the Spanish giants in the Champions League, coasting to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid will await the winner of the Manchester City-Bayern Munich tie in the semifinal.

The defending champions were clinical in their victory over the Blues last week and will now have the chance to put the clamps down on the road. Can Chelsea spring another Champions League surprise or is their current form too poor to come back from?

Inter Milan vs. Benfica (Inter Milan lead 2-0 on aggregate)

The Serie A side got a result on the road with two second-half goals, including a late penalty from Romelu Lukaku. Inter now get a home match to maintain their two-goal advantage.

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City (Man City lead 3-0 on aggregate)

Man City broke through Bayern’s back line too often in the first leg, with plenty of help from Dayot Upamecano specifically. Erling Haaland put too much pressure on Bayern, who will now need three goals to get back into the mix for this matchup.