Pick on the Moneyline for Giants-Marlins on April 18

Despite being last in the league in runs per game, the Miami Marlins opened their home series with the San Francisco Giants at .500 and will look Edward Cabrera for a good start on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants (-120, 8) vs. Miami Marlins

Since the start of the 2022 season, Cabrera has a 3.24 ERA with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, has completed six innings or more in just one of his last 15 starts due to issuing 5.1 walks per nine innings, which drives up his pitch count.

Giants starter Alex Wood will look to lend as much length as possible with the Giants bullpen entering the series with a 6.08 ERA, the third-worst bullpen ERA among MLB teams.

For Wood, he’s allowed just one run in his first two starts of the season, but has had his own command issues with five walks allowed across 7.2 innings, failing to complete five innings in either start this season.

Overall, Wood has finished three of the last four seasons with an ERA of 5.10 or worse in three of the past four seasons, including a 4.97 ERA and 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed per nine innings on the road in that span.

The Giants are averaging 2.4 home runs per game on the road, which leads the league, but playing this series in Miami is not conducive to their lineup having success as MLB Savant ranks Miami seventh in terms of difficulty to hit a home run Jim when duo g ballpark factors this season.

With the struggles of Wood and the Giants bullpen coupled with Miami’s ballpark being the friend of fly ball pitchers, the Marlins will pick up a home win on Tuesday.

The Play: Marlins +100