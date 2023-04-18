How to watch Rangers vs. Devils in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Hudson River Rivalry gets its latest chapter in the first round of 2023. It’s the first time the Devils and Rangers are facing each other in the playoffs since 2012, when the Devils beat the Rangers in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Devils finished with the better record and won three of four games against New York in the regular season.

The Devils are favored to win the series at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. New Jersey is -130 on the moneyline for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Rangers live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.