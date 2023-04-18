 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Lightning-Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Amalie Arena on April 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

This is the second straight season the Lightning will face the Maple Leafs in the first round without home-ice advantage. Last season, that didn’t matter. The Lightning were able to win the series in seven games. Toronto has had a near 20-year drought of not being able to advance out of the first round of the playoffs. This could be the year that streak ends. Though it won’t be easy going up against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs.

The Leafs are favored to win the series at -155 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Toronto is also -155 on the moneyline to win Game 1 on Tuesday night.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 18
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

