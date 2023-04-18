How to watch Kraken vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Avalanche begin their title defense with Game 1 on Tuesday night at home. This is not nearly the same team as last season. There’s no Nazem Kadri or Darcy Kuemper in net. Gabriel Landeskog is out for the season. Cale Makar, Josh Manson and Andrew Cogliano are banged up to start this series. Makar is good to go but Manson has no timetable for a return. So the Avs will need goalie Alexandar Georgiev to step up as well as the top forward group of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Avalanche live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.