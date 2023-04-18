Damar Hamlin cleared to return to full football activities

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Buffalo Bill GM Brandon Beane told reporters that Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to full football activities after collapsing in a game against the Bengals on January 2nd, three and a half months ago.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin just saw three different specialists and all three have cleared him to return, per Beane. This is great news! After collectively huddling around our television sets after Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the field, he is back to 100%

Hamlin was hit in the chest by Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ right shoulder and went into cardiac arrest. The Bills medical team had to perform CPR and revive him with a defibrillator.

Beane told the media that Hamlin is “in a great head space to come back and make his return. Hamlin will be able to work out and participate in the Bills offseason program and of course during spring training.