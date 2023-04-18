 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Jets-Golden Knights in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The big news in this series is coming out of Vegas with forward Mark Stone ready to return for Game 1 of the series. He had been sidelined most of the regular season after needing back surgery. Stone was skating on the third line with Mike Amadio and Chandler Stephenson at practice prior to Game 1. Stone will also be on the first power play it seems in his return to the lineup.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Jets vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 18
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

