Is Golden Knights RW Mark Stone playing in Game 1 vs. Jets?

The Vegas Golden Knights start their first-round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs vs. the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights enter the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference. One player who could be back in the lineup for the Golden Knights is RW Mark Stone, who missed almost half the season due to back surgery. Here we update you on his status for Game 1 vs. the Jets on Tuesday.

Mark Stone injury update

Stone is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 vs. the Jets on Tuesday night, per head coach Bruce Cassidy. Stone skated on the third line with Mike Amadio and Chandler Stephenson at practice and on the first power play. Stone skated most of the regular season on the top line with center Jack Eichel, so we may see the lines shuffle a bit depending on how the game goes.

The Golden Knights are favored to win Game 1 at -150 on DraftKings Sportsbook. With Stone back in the lineup, it’s a big boost on both ends of the ice for Vegas, which is +1400 to win the Stanley Cup this season entering Night 2 of the playoffs.