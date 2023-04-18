 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nikola Jokic questionable for Game 2 vs. Timberwolves with wrist injury

The two-time MVP is dealing with a wrist issue.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets battles for post position during round one game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs on April 16, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have officially listed center Nikola Jokic as questionable for Wednesday’s playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a wrist issue. This is a new injury for Jokic, who was previously nursing a calf injury ahead of the postseason. He’s also just popping up on the injury report, so there’s some level of concern here for Nuggets fans.

There’s a small possibility this is a throwaway designation but it seems unlikely. Jokic had a solid outing in Game 1, playing 28 minutes and tallying 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets coasted to a victory in that contest and likely saved the reigning two-time MVP a few additional minutes on the court.

If Jokic is unable to go, Thomas Bryant likely gets the starting nod for Denver. Jamal Murray will take on a bigger scoring role, as will Michael Porter Jr. The betting line would shift towards Minnesota, although the Nuggets likely still come in as favorites even if Jokic is sidelined.

