 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide

The field is set for the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By DKNation Staff
LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando - Day Three Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

LIV Golf heads down under to Australia this week for LIV Golf Adelaide. Several golfers from the Saudi-backed league put up a good showing at the Masters as they faced their PGA TOUR counterparts for the first major of the season.

The tournament will run from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at the Grange Golf Club in Grange Australia. As always, all participating golfers will play all three days in a shotgun start. The winner will receive $4 million of a $20 million purse, and prizes will also be awarded for team performance from a separate $5 million purse.

Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100 each. Koepka led the field at Augusta for much of the tournament before falling to second place on Sunday. Phil Mickelson’s odds to win are +6500.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, April 21 from the Grange Golf Course in Adelaide.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Joaquin Niemann +1100 +275 +120
Brooks Koepka +1100 +275 +120
Dustin Johnson +1200 +300 +125
Cameron Smith +1200 +300 +125
Talor Gooch +1400 +330 +135
Mito Pereira +1400 +330 +135
Patrick Reed +1600 +350 +150
Matthew Wolff +2000 +400 +190
Charles Howell Ill +2000 +400 +175
Abraham Ancer +2000 +400 +175
Paul Casey +2200 +400 +190
Sergio Garcia +2500 +450 +190
Peter Uihlein +2500 +450 +190
Carlos Ortiz +2500 +450 +190
Anirban Lahiri +2800 +500 +200
Sebastian Munoz +3500 +550 +240
Marc Leishman +3500 +650 +240
Jason Kokrak +3500 +550 +225
Harold Varner Ill +3500 +650 +240
Brendan Steele +3500 +550 +225
Branden Grace +3500 +550 +225
Thomas Pieters +4000 +650 +240
Dean Burmester +4000 +650 +240
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 +700 +275
Kevin Na +5000 +700 +275
Danny Lee +5000 +750 +300
Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +275
Richard Bland +6000 +750 +300
Pat Perez +6000 +750 +300
Bryson DeChambeau +6000 +750 +300
Phil Mickelson +6500 +800 +330
lan Poulter +6500 +800 +330
Henrik Stenson +6500 +800 +330
Sam Horsfield +8000 +900 +400
Matt Jones +8000 +900 +400
Lee Westwood +8000 +900 +400
Bubba Watson +8000 +900 +400
Bernd Wiesberger +8000 +900 +400
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +10000 +1000 +450
Charl Schwartzel +10000 +1000 +450
Scott Vincent +13000 +1100 +500
Laurie Canter +13000 +1100 +500
Graeme McDowell +15000 +1400 +500
Jediah Morgan +30000 +2000 +700
lames Piot +30000 +2000 +700
David Puig +30000 +2000 +700
Sihwan Kim +50000 +3000 +900
Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +900

More From DraftKings Nation