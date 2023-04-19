Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf heads down under to Australia this week for LIV Golf Adelaide. Several golfers from the Saudi-backed league put up a good showing at the Masters as they faced their PGA TOUR counterparts for the first major of the season.

The tournament will run from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at the Grange Golf Club in Grange Australia. As always, all participating golfers will play all three days in a shotgun start. The winner will receive $4 million of a $20 million purse, and prizes will also be awarded for team performance from a separate $5 million purse.

Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100 each. Koepka led the field at Augusta for much of the tournament before falling to second place on Sunday. Phil Mickelson’s odds to win are +6500.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, April 21 from the Grange Golf Course in Adelaide.