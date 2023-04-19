How to watch the 2023 Zurich Classic via live online stream

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off from TPC Louisiana on Thursday. The PGA TOUR’s only team event of the season will see Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return as defending champions looking to go back-to-back in the Big Easy. Their odds to win are set at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Collin Morikawa and Max Homa behind them at +850.

To watch the 2023 Zurich Classic on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Zurich Classic are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:26 a.m. ET: Keith Mitchell/Sungjae Im, Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala

8:39 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Tom Hoge/Harris English

8:52 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa/Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

1:18 p.m. ET: John Daly/David Duval, Henrik Norlander/Luke List

1:44 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

1:57 p.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

Friday Featured Groups:

9:31 a.m. ET: John Daly/David Duval, Henrik Norlander/Luke List

9:53 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

10:04 a.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

1:57 p.m. ET: Keith Mitchell/Sungjae Im, Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala

2:08 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Tom Hoge/Harris English

1:44 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa/Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Thursday: 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Friday: 9:15 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

8:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET