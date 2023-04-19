Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Reds on Wednesday, April 19th

The Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) face off at 12:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19 in the final game of a three-game series. The teams have split the first two so far. Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, while rookie Levi Stoudt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his MLB debut for the Reds.

Tampa is a heavy -245 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincy is a +205 underdog. The total is set at 10.

Rays-Reds picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Jeffrey Springs (arm), OF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), SP Zach Eflin (back), RP Ryan Thompson (lat)

Reds

Day-to-day: 3B Spencer Steer (knee)

Out: SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RHP Luke Weaver (forearm), RHP Tony Santillan (back)

Starting pitchers

Drew Rasmussen vs. Levi Stoudt

Rasmussen has pitched 17.1 innings this season and has allowed five runs and five hits while recording 19 strikeouts. Last season, he ended with an 11-7 record and a 2.84 ERA.

Levi Stoudt makes his Major League debut in this game after getting called up on Tuesday. He has been playing for Louisville Bats, the Reds’ Triple-A team, and has a 4.09 ERA over three starts and 11 innings this season. MLB Pipeline ranked him as the team’s No. 14 prospect entering the year.

Over/Under pick

The Reds have ended with a total under 10 in just one of their last five games and had eight runs against the Rays in the first game of the series. Tampa Bay, one of the best offenses in MLB right now, will be batting against a newcomer who doesn’t exactly have overwhelming stuff.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Stoudt is making his debut against a team that put up 10 runs on the Reds just yesterday. I think that this Rays team, which leads MLB in runs per game, will get some big swings in to support Rasmussen.

Pick: Rays -245