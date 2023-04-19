Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, April 19th

The Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) and the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) face off at 1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19 in the final game of a three-game series. A surprisingly pesky Arizona will be looking to complete the sweep with a third straight win.

Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, and Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA) will start for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are -195 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Diamondbacks are +165 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Diamondbacks-Cardinals picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: C Carson Kelly (forearm), RF Kyle Lewis (illness), SP Zach Davies (oblique), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Cardinals

Day to day: INF Brendan Donovan (shin)

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (groin), SS Paul DeJong (back), RP Packy Naughton (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Madison Bumgarner vs. Jake Woodford

Bumgarner has had a tough start to the season, allowing 12 earned runs in just 13.1 innings pitched. He has given up 18 hits and struck out just eight batters. Last season, he finished with a 7-15 record and a 4.88 ERA.

Woodford hasn’t fared much better, allowing nine earned runs in 14.1 innings this season. He has recorded 11 strikeouts. Last year, he was 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA, but was not in the starting rotation for the Cards.

Over/Under pick

Two starting pitchers with this high of a combined ERA has “over” written all over it. The two teams combined for 15 runs in yesterday’s game, and I think we see a similar result in today’s matchup.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Despite Woodford’s bad start, he did not allow a run in his last 5.1-inning appearance against the Pirates, and may be on an upward trajectory at this point. With the Cardinals looking to avoid a sweep at home and Bumgarner struggling on the mound, I think that St. Louis will be able to pull this one out.

Pick: Cardinals -195