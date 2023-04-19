Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, April 19th

After splitting the first two games of their three-game series, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the rubber game of their series today. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. It’s a pitching matchup of big names facing their former teams, as Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.41 ERA) will go for New York against L.A. righty Noah Syndergaard (0-2, 5.63).

The Mets are -130 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are +110 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Mets-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Tim Locastro (back spasms), SP Justin Verlander (right teres major strain), RP Stephen Nogosek (right elbow bone bruise), RP Tommy Hunter (back spasms), C Omar Narvaez (left calf strain)

Dodgers

Day to day: OF Chris Taylor (left side injury)

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Noah Syndergaard

Scherzer takes the mound in the hopes of turning around a rough start to the season. While Scherzer looked better last time out (5 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 6 K), he’s still in the 15th percentile in barrel rate and the 32nd percentile in hard hit rate — two uncharacteristically high stats for the veteran pitcher.

Snydergaard had a strong start last time out as well, as he allowed three runs over six innings while recording nine strikeouts in a game for the first time since 2019. While his sinker’s nearly two ticks slower than last year (92 mph), hitters have only managed to average .154 off it this year. The same can’t be said for his secondary pitches, as hitters are averaging .290 and .313 off his changeup and cutter, respectively.

Over/Under pick

Four years ago, a matchup between Scherzer and Syndergaard would have been a recipe for an electric pitcher’s duel. Now it’s a battle of wily veterans who have allowed runs in five of their six combined starts this year. I’m expecting both Scherzer and Syndergaard to give up runs, and for each bullpen to get tagged for some as well.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

After getting stymied by Clayton Kershaw last night, I’m betting on the Mets offense breaking out today against Syndergaard. Give me the Mets in a game that will likely end up being a slugfest.

Pick: Mets