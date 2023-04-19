Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Yankees on Wednesday, April 19th

Shohei Ohtani put on a show in his first game in the Big Apple, and now he and the Los Angeles Angels will look for an encore as they take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game set. Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will make his second start of the year for the Halos, while rookie Jhony Brito (2-1, 6.75) will look to get New York back in the win column. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are currently -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Angels-Yankees picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Ryan Tepera (shoulder), 1B Jared Walsh (headaches/insomnia), C Max Stassi (hip)

Yankees

Out: OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), SP Carlos Rodon (elbow), SP Luis Severino (lat), Lou Trivino (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Jhony Brito

After nearly two years lost to injury, Canning finally made his return to MLB action last week — and looked surprisingly effective, allowing just two runs on five hits over five innings against the Washington Nationals. He seems to have dialed way back on his fastball usage, throwing the heater just a quarter of the time while relying mostly on his slider and change. The breaking ball was particularly effective against D.C. and could pay dividends again, while he’ll be looking to go deeper into the game after throwing 69 pitches in his debut.

The good vibes from Brito’s first two starts evaporated in a heartbeat last week against the Minnesota Twins, as the righty gave up seven runs on six hits in just two-thirds of an inning. He was living in the middle of the zone against Minnesota, especially with his changeup, and unless he can start getting the ball down again he could be in for a world of hurt against Ohtani, Mike Trout and Co.

Over/Under pick

L.A. has cleared this number just once over its past seven games, while New York’s offense has been mired in an extended slump and is now resorting to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in the outfield in the wake of Giancarlo Stanton’s injury. This isn’t the sturdiest starting pitching matchup, but both Canning and Brito have shown the potential to succeed in this spot, so I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Canning was intriguing in his first start of the year, and I think he could stymie what’s still a pretty thin Yankees lineup just enough to L.A. to get a series win.

Pick: Angels