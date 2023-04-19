Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, April 19th

The Minnesota Twins (10-7) and the Boston Red Sox (9-9) will play game two of a three-game series on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota, while Boston will counter with the veteran Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92 ERA).

The Twins are road moneyline favorites with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Twins-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Twins

Out: 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist), 1B Joey Gallo (intercostal), 2B Jorge Polanco (knee), INF Kyle Farmer (face)

Red Sox

Day to day: 2B Christian Arroyo (lower body), INF Yu Chang (paternity list)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), RP Chris Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Corey Kluber

Ryan will be making his fourth start of the season. He has been on fire to start the year, striking out 26 hitters while allowing only nine hits and six earned runs in 19 innings. Ryan’s last start saw him allow three hits and one earned run while striking out 10 in seven innings.

Boston rolled the dice signing the veteran Kluber, and it hasn’t panned out so far. He has yet to make it past the fifth inning in any of his three starts. Most recently, Kluber gave up four earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven in 4.2 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

The first game of the series saw the teams combine for nine runs, despite it taking extra innings. The Twins have now lost three games in a row and have scored four runs or fewer in four straight. The Red Sox started the season slowly but have won four of their last five games. I think we see another high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Boston has the momentum and is playing at home. The problem is that Minnesota has one of the better pitching staffs in the league so far this season. Ryan has been dominant, and Kluber hasn’t. The Twins have a great chance to get off their losing streak, and I think they pull it off.

Pick: Twins