Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Wednesday, April 19th

The Toronto Blue Jays (11-7) will wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros (8-10) on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios (1-2, 7.98 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto, while Houston will send Luis Garcia (0-2, 7.71 ERA) to the mound.

The Blue Jays are road moneyline favorites with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. After this game, Toronto continues its road trip with a three-game set against the New York Yankees starting on Friday. Houston will be off Thursday and then hit the road for a three-game weekend series against the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday.

Blue Jays-Astros picks: Wednesday, April 19th

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Astros

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder), CF Chas McCormick (back), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Jose Berrios vs. Luis Garcia

Berrios picked up a much-needed win in his last start. He had been getting rocked previously but started to put it together against the Tampa Bay Rays, going five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out six.

Garcia has had a season to forget at this point. He gave up three earned in his first start of the year and has gotten worse since. Most recently, Garcia allowed five earned runs on six hits in just five innings of work. He walked two and struck out seven on the way to earning his second loss of the new campaign.

Over/Under pick

Game one of this series saw 11 runs scored, while game two ended with six combined runs. Each of these starting pitchers has been getting lit up on the mound to begin the year. Sure, Berrios bounced back against a tough Rays team allowing only one earned in his last outing, but with the way he has pitched this season, that looks like a fluke. Garcia has been worsening each time out, so we should see some runs scored in this game.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Houston is alternating wins with losses and has gone 4-4 over its last eight games. Toronto was able to get off a two-game losing streak with a win against the Astros on Tuesday. The Blue Jays don’t have to deal with the injuries the Astros do, which gives them an advantage.

Pick: Blue Jays