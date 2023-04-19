Inter Milan vs. Benfica: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Inter Milan and Benfica will face off in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday afternoon. Milan come in carrying a 2-0 aggregate lead after a first leg victory, and will hope to close out the second leg without too much trouble at home. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from San Siro with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. Benfica

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +110

Draw: +250

Benfica: +255

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +110

Although Benfica outshot their Serie A counterparts 12-9 at home in the first leg, it was Inter Milan that walked away with a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku. Benfica will be looking to get out to an early lead at San Siro, though it will be a tall order to beat Inter at home where they’ve won 11 of their 16 matches in Serie A play this season. However, Benfica have been extremely good on the road in Primeira Liga play during this campaign, going 11-1-2 as they sit on top of the table.

Of course, playing on the road in Champions League is a much different story than a domestic league. Inter Milan will be looking to hold onto their lead by any means necessary and are the clear favorites heading into this contest, where they’ve only given up nine goals in Serie A all season.

While Benfica won’t roll over and give up, take Inter Milan to get the win at home. They only need a draw or a one-goal loss to advance, but expect Simone Inzaghi’s side to go for the win.