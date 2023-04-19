Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Bayern Munich will play host to Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday afternoon. Bayern have some work to do as Man City secured a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg last week, meaning the German giants don’t have a shot at advancing unless they win by more than three goals. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. and can be seen on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+ or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: +165

Draw: +280

Manchester City: +150

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich +165

City didn’t have much trouble in the first leg, going up in the first half with a goal from Rodri while Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put the icing on the cake in the second half. Bayern Munich have a mountain to climb as they look to put at least three past the formidable Man City, especially after the clinic the EPL side put on in the first leg.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have been gelling incredibly well together recently, so expect the duo to start together again and continue the chemistry they’ve been building while Haaland looks to add to his total of six goals in UCL this season.

While I believe Bayern can absolutely get a win over City at home, I don’t have much confidence in them getting a big enough win to cover the 3-0 deficit. They may be just +165 to win the match, but they’re +1300 to advance while City is at -5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Take Bayern to get the narrow win at home at a nice value, but take City to advance to the semifinal round.