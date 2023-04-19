Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, April 19

The MLB season rolls on with yet another stacked slate of games on Wednesday, April 19. The DFS schedule begins early, with the main 10-game slate at DraftKings DFS getting underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 19

Bryan Reynolds ($6,200)

Andrew McCutchen ($5,200)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,200)

Jack Suwinski ($2,800)

The Pirates are looking to pull off a road sweep of the Rockies on Wednesday. You may have hesitation trusting Pittsburgh’s lineup, but they have a great matchup. They will face reliever turned starter Austin Gomber who enters with an 0-3 record and an 8.16 ERA. The Buccos scored 14 runs in the series opener and followed it up with a 5-3 victory in game two.

The Pirates are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Matt Olson ($5,600

Sean Murphy ($4,800)

The Braves make their second straight appearance in this article with another matchup against San Diego. It was a bad day on Tuesday for Ronald Acuna and Austin Riley, who combined for an 0-9 showing. This does show the value of team stacks, though, as Matt Olson and Sean Murphy finished 3-for-8 with four RBI and five runs scored. They will face reliever Nick Martinez who allowed four earned runs against Atlanta earlier this season.

The Braves are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are the narrow +100 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.

Marcus Semien ($5,700)

Adolis Garcia ($5,300)

Nate Lowe ($4,800)

Travis Jankowski ($3,100)

Even though the Rangers have some power missing from their lineup on the IL, that doesn’t mean they lose all of their value. Texas will take on Brady Singer, who enters with a 1-1 record and a 7.88 ERA. The Rangers have won three straight games and have scored at least nine runs in two of them.

The Royals are the -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are technically the underdog despite having -105 odds. The run total is set at 9.5.