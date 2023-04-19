 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 19: Wander Franco out for Rays

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, April 19.

By Chris Landers Updated
Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays bats in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wednesday means getaway day across MLB, with all but four games getting started in the afternoon. That means fantasy baseball managers will have to be on top of their game keeping track of who’s starting and who’s sitting for all of these matinees — which is where our daily lineup report comes in.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 19

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

Wander Franco will get his first day off of the year as the Rays play an early getaway game following a night game on Tuesday. Luke Raley and Josh Lowe will get starts in the outfield while Taylor Walls handles shortstop.

Still no Spencer Steer for Cincy, while Luke Maile will catch and Tyler Stephenson handles DH duties.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Still no Amed Rosario as he battles a back injury, which means another start at short for Gabriel Arias. Steven Kwan is back leading off after missing game two of the doubleheader yesterday.

This is looking like something of a regular lineup against righties for Detroit, with Nick Maton leading off, Kerry Carpenter cleaning up and Akil Baddoo batting fifth. Tyler Nevin gets a start at third base.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET

It’s a righty-heavy lineup for the Giants against lefty Trevor Rogers, with Wilmer Flores back up in the two-hole and Darin Ruf getting a start at DH. Joey Bart is back behind the plate and Heliot Ramos will play left.

Jorge Soler starts again at DH while Jean Segura gets a day off — Garrett Hampson will handle short and Jon Berti will play third. Avisail Garcia returns to the lineup and will start in right.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m. ET

Corbin Carroll is back and hitting third after his day off yesterday, while Pavin Smith will DH and Gabriel Moreno gets a day off behind the plate.

Willson Contreras will DH after getting a full day off yesterday, while Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson move up in the order with a lefty on the mound for Arizona. Taylor Motter fills in at second for Brendan Donovan, though it’s unclear if that’s due to Donovan’s shin issue or the platoon matchup.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Travis Jankowski seems locked into the two-hole behind Marcus Semien, while Jonah Heim is back at catcher after a day off and Josh Smith gets another start at short in place of Corey Seager.

Edward Olivares starts and bats second, Salvador Perez gets a day at DH, Franmil Reyes will play left (!) and Hunter Dozier gets the call at third base for Kansas City. Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start over Kyle Isbel in center

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

J.T. Realmuto and Jake Cave are back in the Philly lineup after missing the nightcap yesterday, while Brandon Marsh will bat fifth and Josh Harrison starts at third.

No Gavin Sheets again for Chicago, as Andrew Benintendi is back atop the lineup in left and Eloy Jimenez will DH.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. 3:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation