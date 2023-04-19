MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 19: Wander Franco out for Rays

Wednesday means getaway day across MLB, with all but four games getting started in the afternoon. That means fantasy baseball managers will have to be on top of their game keeping track of who’s starting and who’s sitting for all of these matinees — which is where our daily lineup report comes in.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 19

Wander Franco will get his first day off of the year as the Rays play an early getaway game following a night game on Tuesday. Luke Raley and Josh Lowe will get starts in the outfield while Taylor Walls handles shortstop.

Lineup for 15-3 #Rays vs. #Reds, with Wander off for first time this season: pic.twitter.com/5RJ2JNI54I — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 19, 2023

Still no Spencer Steer for Cincy, while Luke Maile will catch and Tyler Stephenson handles DH duties.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Still no Amed Rosario as he battles a back injury, which means another start at short for Gabriel Arias. Steven Kwan is back leading off after missing game two of the doubleheader yesterday.

Guardians lineup for series finale in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/Sz9MWN59k3 — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) April 19, 2023

This is looking like something of a regular lineup against righties for Detroit, with Nick Maton leading off, Kerry Carpenter cleaning up and Akil Baddoo batting fifth. Tyler Nevin gets a start at third base.

Six in a row in our sights. pic.twitter.com/fMQYECehwG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 19, 2023

It’s a righty-heavy lineup for the Giants against lefty Trevor Rogers, with Wilmer Flores back up in the two-hole and Darin Ruf getting a start at DH. Joey Bart is back behind the plate and Heliot Ramos will play left.

Jorge Soler starts again at DH while Jean Segura gets a day off — Garrett Hampson will handle short and Jon Berti will play third. Avisail Garcia returns to the lineup and will start in right.

#Marlins lineup going for the sweep



— Segura has his scheduled day off

— Hampson at SS, Berti at 3B

— Jazz back in the leadoff spot with RHP pic.twitter.com/BCtBnpE2sx — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 19, 2023

Corbin Carroll is back and hitting third after his day off yesterday, while Pavin Smith will DH and Gabriel Moreno gets a day off behind the plate.

Willson Contreras will DH after getting a full day off yesterday, while Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson move up in the order with a lefty on the mound for Arizona. Taylor Motter fills in at second for Brendan Donovan, though it’s unclear if that’s due to Donovan’s shin issue or the platoon matchup.

No Donovan again today, Gorman & Nootbaar out against Bumgarner. Cardinals hoping to avoid a sweep at home for already the second time this year #STLCards pic.twitter.com/TSTa1uuhCZ — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 19, 2023

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Travis Jankowski seems locked into the two-hole behind Marcus Semien, while Jonah Heim is back at catcher after a day off and Josh Smith gets another start at short in place of Corey Seager.

Edward Olivares starts and bats second, Salvador Perez gets a day at DH, Franmil Reyes will play left (!) and Hunter Dozier gets the call at third base for Kansas City. Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start over Kyle Isbel in center

#Royals lineup vs. Martin Perez:



Witt Jr. SS

Olivares RF

Pasquantino 1B

Perez DH

Reyes LF

Melendez C

Duffy 2B

Dozier 3B

Bradley Jr. CF

Singer P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) April 19, 2023

J.T. Realmuto and Jake Cave are back in the Philly lineup after missing the nightcap yesterday, while Brandon Marsh will bat fifth and Josh Harrison starts at third.

No Gavin Sheets again for Chicago, as Andrew Benintendi is back atop the lineup in left and Eloy Jimenez will DH.

Your #WhiteSox starters in today's series finale vs. the Phillies! pic.twitter.com/RvsmQ3Y1XK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 19, 2023

