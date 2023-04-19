Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 19

It’s an early MLB slate on Wednesday, with 11 games getting started in the afternoon. That means fantasy baseball managers will have to make starting pitcher decisions earlier than usua — which could be tricky, given how light on sure things today’s pitching matchups are. There are only a couple of true aces taking the mound, but there’s also plenty of opportunity to find good value on the waiver wire if you know where to look. Luckily for you, we’ve gone ahead and ranked every pitcher on the docket on Wednesday, while highlighting some particularly friendly streaming options.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 19

Pitchers to stream

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins — Don’t look now, but we might finally be sending the old Trevor Rogers again. After two rough outings against the New York Mets to open his season, the lefty bounced back in a big way with six innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. He spotted his fastball up and his changeup down like he did when he was an All-Star in 2021, and now he gets a weak San Francisco Giants lineup in pitcher-friendly loanDepot Park.

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — With a strong second half of 2022 followed up by an impressive Spring Training, Bradish seemed poised for a breakout year. It was temporarily cut short when he took a line drive off the foot in the second inning of his first start against the Texas Rangers, but after a short stint on the IL, the righty is back and ready to pick up where he left off against a bad Washington Nationals offense. He threw 83 pitches in his final rehab start, so he should be built up enough to get through five innings and secure a win.

Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics — Look, there are probably safer choices on your waiver wire. If you’re looking for someone with the best chance to navigate through five or six innings, Cal Quantrill against the Detroit Tigers would be a fine choice. Cal Quantrill doesn’t hit 100 mph on the radar gun, though.

23 heaters that hit triple-digits. Five (essentially) perfect innings.



No. 3 @Athletics prospect Mason Miller's fastball remains on a different planet for @AviatorsLV: https://t.co/YFszJw7TyS pic.twitter.com/VM7STYUcR0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 15, 2023

The A’s called up Miller on Tuesday and expect him to start against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon. It’s not the easiest opening assignment, but he has the sort of electric stuff to make it work, and regardless of how he fares in his MLB debut he’s still an excellent long-term add on an Oakland team that will give him plenty of opportunities.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 19th.