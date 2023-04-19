Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 on Wednesday

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs keeps rolling Wednesday as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 of their series. The contest will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Lakers pulled away from the Grizzlies for a 128-112 victory on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is dealing with a hand injury and has been listed as a game-time decision heading into tonight’s matchup. He exited the fourth quarter of Game 1 after landing on his hand awkwardly and did not return to the contest.

Los Angeles enters this game as a slight 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 227. LA is -115 on the moneyline while Memphis is -105.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1

Morant’s injury status will play a huge factor in how this contest will go, but I’ll still lean with the Lakers to cover as a slight favorite. LeBron James and Anthony Davis played well in Game 1, but it was the play of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell that stole the headlines. L.A.’s role players stepping up on this stage is a major confidence boost for this team, and they should carry those good vibes into tonight’s game against a Memphis squad that could be missing its star. Take the Lakers to go up 2-0 in the series.

Over/Under: Over 227

The Lakers have been one of the more over-friendly teams in the NBA this year and and they should be able to put up a similar point total as they did on Sunday. In the event that Morant isn’t good to go for tonight’s matchup, the Grizzlies should still be fine offensively. They averaged 115.2 points per game in 21 games without Morant this season. Take the over.