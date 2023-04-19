Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks Game 2 on Wednesday

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue Wednesday with the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Miami Heat for Game 2 of their series. The contest will tip at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The Heat stunned the Bucks for a 130-117 victory on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury late in the first quarter of Game 1 and is listed as doubtful for this matchup. The team was initially optimistic that the two-time MVP would be available for Game 2, but that’s not looking like it will happen. For the Heat, guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken hand in Game 1 and will be out for the rest of the series. Meanwhile, fellow guard Kyle Lowry is once again listed as questionable as he continues to deal with knee soreness.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 219.5.

Heat vs. Bucks, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +6.5

The good news for Milwaukee is that the team is 11-8 without Antetokounmpo on the floor this year. After a poor start on Sunday, the likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday cut the deficit to three at one point before Miami jumped back out to a big lead. The Bucks could very well tie this series, but it will most likely be a dogfight with the way Jimmy Butler is playing right now. Take the Heat to cover, especially if Antetokounmpo is officially ruled out.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Most Bucks-Heat matchups have typically been defined by defense and Game 1 was the highest scoring battle between the two squads in recent history. Expect this to be a scrappy affair, especially with Antetokounmpo most likely not suiting up. Take the under in Wednesday’s contest.