Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 on Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Wednesday. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Nuggets obliterated the Wolves for a 109-80 victory on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the injury front, Wolves center Rudy Gobert is still dealing with back spasms and is listed as questionable. Forward Jaden McDaniels is still out after fracturing his hand at the end of the regular season. Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable with a wrist injury.

Denver enters the game as an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 222.5. The Nuggets are -350 on the moneyline while the Timberwolves are +220.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8

Denver smothered Minnesota throughout Game 1 and it’s hard to envision an outcome other than another dominant victory for the home team here. Both Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns were rendered ineffective in the loss and with Gobert’s nagging back spasms, that is not a good sign for the road underdogs here. Lay it with the Nuggets as they’ll more than likely going up 2-0 heading to Minneapolis. Even if Jokic is limited or out, the Nuggets should have enough firepower to take down the Timberwolves at home.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Minnesota shot just 37% from the field in Game 1 and one would expect the team to put up a better shooting performance in Game 2. The Wolves might still get blown out here, but they’ll pull enough of their weight to tip the over on this one. Denver’s offense, even if Jokic is out or limited, should continue humming like it did in Game 1.