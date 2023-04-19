Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s NBA playoffs games

We’ve got three Game 2s on Wednesday’s NBA playoffs slate, with Lakers-Grizzlies and Timberwolves-Nuggets featuring as TNT’s doubleheader while Heat-Bucks takes place on NBATV. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Khris Middleton over 22.5 points vs. Heat (-125)

This is a low line for Middleton, who went for 33 points in the opener against Miami. The Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would mean even more usage for Middleton. The Bucks’ results have historically aligned with Middleton’s performance, with him starring in most of their wins. Look for the guard to top this mark in Game 2.

LeBron James over 6.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (+125)

James has become even more of a scorer in recent games, going under this line in four of the last five games. However, he has gone over this line in five of the last nine games. James is starting to trust the role players on this team more and he’s not going to have to do as much scoring for the Lakers to be successful. Look for him to set up his guys more often in Game 2 and go over this line.

Jamal Murray under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (+120)

Murray hit four triples in Game 1 and he shot 40.3% from deep over his last 20 regular season games. There’s a chance Murray takes on a bigger role as a scorer with Nikola Jokic out or limited, which could mean less threes out of the pick-and-roll and more driving opportunities. There’s also the potential for another blowout, which might mean less minutes for Murray overall. He’ll likely have a solid game but look for him to go under this mark.