NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday’s playoff games

We’ve got three playoff games Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT featuring Lakers-Grizzlies and Timberwolves-Nuggets. All three matchups provide good spots to find DFS values plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,400

Caldwell-Pope carries upside as a starter on one of the best offensive teams in the league. He’s going to get decent minutes and strong matchups as the Timberwolves focus on Denver’s stars. There’s a chance he sees less minutes than usual in the event of a blowout, but Caldwell-Pope’s versatility makes him a strong value play at this price.

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies, $5,000

After ending the regular season with back-to-back 30+ DKFP performances, Kennard had a big dip in production in the opening playoff game with just 13 DKFP. The sharpshooter should see more playing time with Ja Morant’s status in doubt, and he has plenty of upside as a perimeter threat. Look for Kennard to potentially break out as the Grizzlies try to level the series.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat, $3,600

The shooting guard had some big games to close out the regular season, but played just nine minutes in the play-in game against the Hawks before being sidelined for the next two contests. With Tyler Herro done for the series, Oladipo is bound to get some playing time here. He’s still a strong scoring threat and can go for a solid game if given big minutes.